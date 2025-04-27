Vivaldi cannot auto-update from default update location
My organisation does not allow executing Vivaldi's update exe:s from its default auto-update path in Windows.
Any idea if I can change where new version exe:s are downloaded to and executed from?
Tried:
- standalone version
- chromes user-data-dir -flag
but no dice so far...
Be warned: If your organization is so strict, you better ask your administrator if they can allow Vivaldi, else you risk to be fired if you try to bypass security rules and get caught.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Zilemma
Hi, both default and standalone update .exe is in your userspace, I guess the admins block to execute files so it doesn't matter where the file is.
If it would work in Windows\tmp they would do a bad job, for example.
Subscribe to the blog feed on https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/ and you get informed about updates.
Thanks for the answers so far!
The organisation allows work related apps to be self-installed under certain path and from this path I could run Vivaldi updates also.
For me Vivaldi is work-related app (sort of) so I assume it is okay to keep, but still would like to solve this update issue. Thanks for warning though!