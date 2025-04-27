Marking a Note Important
-
Is it possible to mark a single note as important?
Example: Red Flag or a symbol like *
or via css script
change first line of note or entire note color to red (or some other color) TIA
-
@janrif, at the moment not, but in the list of notes, they appeared wit the first prase as title, so it is easy to use an symbol as such.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif I suggest using an emoji as the first character of the note’s title.
-
@Catweazle @Pesala Both good & workable. Going one step further: Do you suppose either of these could be implemented by script (shortcut) of some kind? TIA
-
@janrif, I don't know, maybe one of our geeks have a clue.
-
Not what you asked for but... in case you didn't know... You can rename Notes with F2 or double click the Title. Allows you keep a Note name and change its text contents without affecting the Title...
-
yojimbo274064400
Do you also find that renaming note first results in title being complete note content, as shown below?
If confirmed I will raise a bug report.
-
@yojimbo274064400 This is already a known bug - VB-76220
Thanks for confirming it is still a problem. I will update the report.
-
@yojimbo274064400 No, I hadn't noticed that. I usually rename an old Note after I've been editing its contents and I want to keep locating it with the same Title name...
-
yojimbo274064400
@janrif said in Marking a Note Important:
@Catweazle @Pesala Both good & workable. Going one step further: Do you suppose either of these could be implemented by script (shortcut) of some kind? TIA
To add additional order to such ordered lists consider prefixing with superscript ¹, ², or ³; press right-hand
Alt+
1,
Alt+
2,
Alt+
3to enter corresponding superscript character. For example, Note 4:
and when prefixed with ¹:
FWIW to workaround the note renaming issue consider selecting note in Notes tab, pressing
Tabkey, and inserting superscript character
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Marking a Note Important:
To add additional order to such ordered lists consider prefixing with superscript ¹, ², or ³; press right-hand Alt + 1, Alt + 2, Alt + 3 to enter corresponding superscript character. For example, Note 4:
@yojimbo274064400 I must be missing something. I like this idea of yours but, after trying, I've been unsuccessful in implementing.
Both in the Frame note list & the expanded note list (lower right diagonal arrow) focus on an item <F2> <Home> then right-hand <ALT>+1 doesn't seem to do anything. Could it be a keyboard issue? TIA
-
yojimbo274064400
`@janrif,
Sorry my mistake. In Window it might be best to use a White Circle given the ease of entry, left-side
Alt+ keypad
9produces
○. To enter ¹ its left-side
Alt+ keypad
0185
FYI: Alt code - Wikipedia
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Marking a Note Important:
Sorry my mistake. In Window it might be best to use a White Circle given the ease of entry, left-side Alt + keypad 9 produces ○. To enter ¹ its left-side Alt + keypad 0185
@yojimbo274064400 I appreciate your help and you may think you have made a mistake; maybe you have but I didn't understand this concept the first time and I still don't understand it. I'm sure the problem is not you but it is me. So, I'm sorry.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@janrif Does this video help?
Use F2 when focused on a note to edit the title.
Or just use the context menu like everyone else.
You can use any emoji site you want, and there are many.
https://emojidb.org
https://emojipedia.org
https://emojifinder.com
In Windows, emojis can also be added directly with
Winkey+.but the selection is quite limited.
-
@Pathduck said in Marking a Note Important:
Does this video help?
@Pathduck Yes. Very clean. Thank you.
Steps:
in Notes Frame > Select item
in Emoji dB > search > click on choice
Back to List > F2 or Context Menu > Home > Paste emoji
Are these the intended steps?