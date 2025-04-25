According to the attached image from Google, it does, "Yes, Vivaldi for Android supports importing bookmarks from HTML files."

I would assume that it has to be true if Google said so.

However, on my Android version browser, I do not find anything that resembles these instructions, which seem remarkably identical to those for Windows Vivaldi.

I do not know what version I have of Vivaldi Android. I have not found an About display for it. I do not use Vivaldi Android because, without my bookmarks, which are securely in a local bookmarks.html file, it is close to useless.

I use the Android browser Angel. It supports both bookmark html files and a screen down button like in desktop browsers. I haven't found another Android browser that has that. Angel is ancient history, I think, ten years old. But it seems to be my only choice for bookmarks.html files and a screen down button. I have learned that if you open links in new tabs, it does not crash that much.