Does Vivaldi Android Now Support Bookmark HTML files?
northmadison
According to the attached image from Google, it does, "Yes, Vivaldi for Android supports importing bookmarks from HTML files."
I would assume that it has to be true if Google said so.
However, on my Android version browser, I do not find anything that resembles these instructions, which seem remarkably identical to those for Windows Vivaldi.
I do not know what version I have of Vivaldi Android. I have not found an About display for it. I do not use Vivaldi Android because, without my bookmarks, which are securely in a local bookmarks.html file, it is close to useless.
I use the Android browser Angel. It supports both bookmark html files and a screen down button like in desktop browsers. I haven't found another Android browser that has that. Angel is ancient history, I think, ten years old. But it seems to be my only choice for bookmarks.html files and a screen down button. I have learned that if you open links in new tabs, it does not crash that much.
mib2berlin Soprano
@northmadison
Hi, AI is dull, this is not possible in Vivaldi for Android.
Please vote for it in the first post with the like button.
The request is tagged as PIPELINE, meant it is on the todo list.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46946/import-and-export-bookmarks
CaseyPaucek
On the essence of the question today you have two options:
- transfer bookmarks manually one by one,
- find a computer with windows or linux, install on it Vivaldi, import bookmarks and synchronize. Sad, but we can't do anything else for now.