Mail quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3671.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we have a single fix to address a serious mail issue that several of you encountered.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
kenedsferreira
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí Improved that one for you:
Full size: https://0x0.st/8V6b.png
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck Mean…
There's a problem when doing a clean install to Program Files with recent snapshots – nothing happens after confirming the UAC elevation dialog box (workaround is to right-click the installer and select Run as Administrator).
@Pathduck Now everyone can realize how this motto is
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí said in Mail quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3671.3:
@Pathduck Mean…
I didn't mean it as such, just hate the Amazön logo everywhere
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck Please just drop the hate. If you don’t like Amazon, don’t use them. Don’t make it a political issue if the Vivaldi Team choose to use their ubiquitous logo. Amazon is a Vivaldi Partner.
Did anyone ever fix the non-threaded mail view scrolling down when clicking on an e-mail in the list when you're near the top of the list? I don't use snapshots for mail, so I only know it's still an issue in the latest stable release.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@GT500
Hi and yes, it was fixed at some point but the report is reopened and now tagged as IN PROGRESS.
So I hope it gets fixed for the next snapshot.
Makes me realize that I did not know the problem, but I had noticed the wrong point and jumped wrong way too soon. Doesn't make sense, but tells me just slow down, look twice, and appreciate that something needs to be done differently.
Since snapshot 3670.3 the commands ctrl+c & ctrl+v don't work anymore when used on pages displayed by Vivaldi or when I want to copie an url from the adress-bar.
Is this a know issue already or do I have to make a it?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PNNL said in Mail quick fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3671.3:
commands ctrl+c & ctrl+v don't work anymore when used on pages displayed by Vivaldi or when I want to copie an url from the adress-bar.
Tested on Windows 11 23H2; no such issue for me.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@DoctorG Confirmed, no problem with Windows 11 24H2.
@DoctorG & @Folgore101
Sorry forgot to mention the system Vivaldi is on;
Edition Windows 10 Pro
Version 22H2
Installationdate 23-2-2024
Build 19045.2965
With Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.19041.1000.0
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@PNNL Have you tried in a guest profile?
Have just yet and it seems to be an issue with my profile ... on the guest profile all works fine.
Thnx for this tip
I've had Vivaldi crash (close all windows) several times when closing Developer tools (which I have set to open in a new window).