Default font list font style preview
I would appreciate it if each item in the font list in Webpages -> Fonts (see image) were formatted in the font that it is describing.
This would make it significantly easier to pick a font that you like better without having to know the name of the font.
In case this description doesn't make sense, I would like to make the list look like the current Google Docs font list where each item is in its own font:
barbudo2005
From -100% to 100% what priority do you think this request will have for the team?
Another question:
Do you set a different font for each page you visit?