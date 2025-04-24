Can't login to PayPal.com
Anyone else having this issue?
It gets stuck on email/username, just reloads that page and doesn't move forward to the password part of the login process. It's the same when entering the username manually and using the password manager or forcing desktop page.
Using Vivaldi Stable 7.2.362. on a S24 Ultra (the same thing happens in Snapshot 7.4)
Works fine with Chrome on the same phone.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikewin
Hi, no issues on stable on my mobile with ad blocker enabled, specs in my signature.
I was never logged in on Paypal in a browser, I use the app.
Try to deleted the cookies on the page with the shield icon in the address field.
That happened to me--frustrating! I had to change cookie settings for that one site and then it worked. I hope it gets resolved for you!
I have already tried deleting cookies, enabling 3rd party cookies, enabling and disabling adblock.
And as stated, this happens in both latest stable and snapshot releases on my phone.
What settings did you change? Enabling 3rd party did nothing here.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikewin
I can test with snapshot but I bet it work, we need a user with S24, better Ultra.
You won't believe it but we have really Samsung only bugs.
@mikewin I did the same things you listed plus had to allow Vivaldi to remember the password. I typically use LastPass but it was not allowing that nor copy/paste etc. For some reason clearing cookies, allowing ads and then putting the PayPal login info into Vivaldi's password manager worked