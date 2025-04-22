How can we set the currently clicked tab (with shift+click) as active when selecting multiple tabs in Vivaldi, just like how it works in Google Chrome.

Having this available would be very useful for example when selecting multiple tabs for deletion, as it will let me see the content of the tabs I'm selecting and be sure that I really want to delete them.

Currently, the already active tab remains active, and we only select the other tabs but don't set them as active when selecting.

Thanks for your help in advance!