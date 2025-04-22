KDE Neon vs Kubuntu
Yes, i know, it all depends on your system and preferences...
But, does Vivaldi do as good on one or the other?
Also, DDG search results say that Kubuntu supports DEB files.
Is that true?
Also, are SNAPS really more secure?
What's your take?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielson I know that Vivaldi DEB package install has less problems.
@DoctorG - thanks!
Good to know.
Kubuntu .iso file is huge tho.!
Over 4.5 Gigs!
Suppose having Libre Office and other stuff pre-installed accounts for that excessive load.
@danielson Several years ago I downloaded Debian 9 to DVD. New computer (to me) install. It didn't have a lot of the packages I wanted and everything on it needs to be updated
Nowadays I would install just the minimal amount possible and update that. Then I'd begin adding the current app packages I want afterwards
@lfisk - tried latest Debian - was having some message about Wayland i think.
Couldn't figure it out - and, non-geek as i am, just went back to KDE Neon.
(presently on fresh install with Windows 11 - debating if i should dual boot again and with which DEBIAN based distro to go with).
Fedora 42 KDE could not install driver for printer, so gave up on that one.
If an OS doesn't have what it takes from the get-go, then i pass.
KDE Neon is always updating something, but that "ain't" too bad.
@danielson Currently running Debian 12. I've never even tried using Wayland. When you login there is a way you can choose between Wayland and X11. Future boots will keep what you've chosen, so only need to change this when you wish to. I rarely ever see another serious user that tries to run Wayland. Causes problems with too many apps for many of us...
What I was trying to convey is to install the smallest package offered to get it running and then update those packages to current offerings. Then added the apps you need from there which should be up to date rather than already needing to be updated...
I still have a few Windows apps I run via WINE. Like for instance Irfanview
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
Kubuntu supports DEB files.
Yes Kubuntu is Ubuntu which is based on Debian so yes.
, are SNAPS really more secure?
No Snaps are stupid, remove at once. They are horrible and slow as hell. It’s Canonical’s take on a global packaging format that only they use. No other distro uses them. They even push them on user over deb packages without any indication during the installation. Even Flatpaks are better and I am not a huge fan of that either.
I have been on Linux for 4-5 years now, I have used both the distros mentioned (not recently and not with Vivaldi unfortunately).
To be completely honest KDE Neon is the exact same as Kubuntu, it just updates KDE Plasma a lot more frequently (also it isn’t recommended to run as a daily distro as it’s for development primarily). KDE Neon is based on Ubuntu so as I said, pretty much the same.
@danielson I wouldn't use KDE Neon, it is a broken concept nowadays (semi-rolling), it had numerous problems (because of that), is gradually being abandoned and going to be eventually replaced with an immutable Arch-based version called KDE Linux. Kubuntu is not in perfect shape since 23.04 imo, I assume they constantly bleed manpower because especially since Plasma 6, their packaging was not the best and had some issues here and there because of that. They released 25.04 few days ago and the upgrade path was pretty much broken leaving people with blank screens and whatnot making them apologize and block the upgrade process. For an Ubuntu name that lack of quality is not expected at all. To get some version of Plasma 6 there on an LTS version (probably better) you would need to wait a year, 24.04 has the last 5.27 version. And if you are to use the LTS version with 3 years of support iirc (could be 10 though if you use the Ubuntu Pro option) you could take upcoming Debian's Trixie version and use some containerized solution like flatpak if you would need some newer software.
@npro - first time i hear about KDE Linux.
Not an Arch fan (Manjaro always a problem, plus Matthew Moore confirmed many of its issues too). Doesn't mean i won't give it a try someday.
@lfisk - must have missed that X11 option at boot.
Have to give another try, thanks!
@danielson See this post for info. It's done at login:
How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System
I just did a simple search for this info. May be some better explanations out there...
@danielson said in KDE Neon vs Kubuntu:
@npro - first time i hear about KDE Linux.
Not an Arch fan (Manjaro always a problem, plus Matthew Moore confirmed many of its issues too). Doesn't mean i won't give it a try someday.
Did you read about the architecture of KDE Linux? It's going to be snapshot based releases, Atomic image-based A/B updates with rollback functionality, Read-only base system, so you can think about how it is on Valve's Steam Deck, or Fedora Kinoite. It's meant to be used as OEM too. Also I would never recommend you Manjaro (although I used it for some time myself but for other specific reasons), because its concept is broken. If you want true and well functioning rolling you go either Arch, OpenSUSE Tumbleweed or something that rolls slower like OpenMandriva ROME which is simpler than let's say OpenSUSE Slowroll. Personally, Arch is by far the best (because it's K.I.S.S.), then I'd pick OMV ROME most probably, and both are purely community-based, no corp overlords with their agendas and whatnot.
@npro - or Geckolinux ?
Tried Arch so long ago, i forget when.
Was really complicated for me back then.
Bear in mind, i'm still a kind of "plug n play" type of guy.
Have a bit of Linux knowledge, but still consider myself as beginner.
@danielson said in KDE Neon vs Kubuntu:
Geckolinux
you said DEBIAN based
@npro - oops! off topic again! ugh!