@danielson I wouldn't use KDE Neon, it is a broken concept nowadays (semi-rolling), it had numerous problems (because of that), is gradually being abandoned and going to be eventually replaced with an immutable Arch-based version called KDE Linux. Kubuntu is not in perfect shape since 23.04 imo, I assume they constantly bleed manpower because especially since Plasma 6, their packaging was not the best and had some issues here and there because of that. They released 25.04 few days ago and the upgrade path was pretty much broken leaving people with blank screens and whatnot making them apologize and block the upgrade process. For an Ubuntu name that lack of quality is not expected at all. To get some version of Plasma 6 there on an LTS version (probably better) you would need to wait a year, 24.04 has the last 5.27 version. And if you are to use the LTS version with 3 years of support iirc (could be 10 though if you use the Ubuntu Pro option) you could take upcoming Debian's Trixie version and use some containerized solution like flatpak if you would need some newer software.