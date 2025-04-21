What does the count on the "Windows" icon represent?
I usually have 2 Vivaldi windows open. The "Windows" icon in one of those two windows always shows a count of 1. What does that count represent, and what do I need to view or navigate to in order to get it zeroed out?
I've pasted a screen capture with a big red arrow pointing to the counter I am asking about.
@TiggerGTO Unvisited tabs, same as in Windows. If you open a tab in the bankground, or if a tab auto-reloads in the background, Vivaldi tells you that it has new information you haven't seen yet.