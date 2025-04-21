Remove the default shortcut [Command] + [Shift] + [v] for "paste and go"
-
I have no idea how many people actually use the default shortcut/hotkeys [Command] + [Shift] + [v] (in macOS) for "paste and go", instead of simply selecting a text, right-click and select "Search" which is easier because you don't need to move your fingers to the keyboard and move the fingers back to the mouse/trackpad.
I clear this shortcut every time I install Vivaldi, or the shortcut sometimes causes a trouble when I'm pasting a copied text in plain format on Google Docs.
-
@Culip People are different. Some prefer to use the keyboard and barely use the mouse (or trackpad).
There is no good reason to change the default shortcut and confuse all other users just because you don’t like it. Just delete the shortcuts that you never use, and modify those that you do to suit yourself.
I don’t think this feature request will ever be implemented.
-
@Pesala You could have said like "I personally use that shortcut. Let's wait and see how other people agree/disagree" instead of asserting I was an idiot and dumping this discussion topic.
Wow, I was almost donating $50 to Vivaldi. Maybe I shouldn't
-
@Culip Personally, I use the Context menu for searching selected text.
My reply was based on my long experience of following feature requests. It has nothing to do with my personal preferences. I did not assume, let alone assert, that you’re an idiot; though your reply makes me think again.
-
yojimbo274064400
@Culip, consider testing the latest snapshot to see if it resolve this issue, read more here Snapshot vs Stable: What’s the Difference? | Vivaldi Browser
-
@yojimbo274064400 Really there is no issue. @Pesala should have actually said "You can do this yourself right now" in there somewhere, but otherwise he is correct. Why change a default for one person, when the user can already change it themselves?
-
@sgunhouse @Pesala said in Remove the default shortcut [Command] + [Shift] + [v] for "paste and go":
Just delete the shortcuts that you never use, and modify those that you do to suit yourself.
Culip already knows this, but doesn’t want to delete the shortcuts every time Vivaldi is installed. Removing or changing default shortcuts is very rarely done since it confuses and annoys existing users.
@Culip said in Remove the default shortcut [Command] + [Shift] + [v] for "paste and go":
I clear this shortcut every time I install Vivaldi, or the shortcut sometimes causes a trouble when I'm pasting a copied text in plain format on Google Docs.
-
wintercoast
@Culip said in Remove the default shortcut [Command] + [Shift] + [v] for "paste and go":
I have no idea how many people actually use the default shortcut/hotkeys [Command] + [Shift] + [v]
I do - regularly. In fact, this feature in Vivaldi (and Opera) is one of the major features that attracted me to these browsers! IIRC, I could do it in Firefox too, but it may have been via an extension.
I don't think changing defaults is a good idea. Just redefine it. I already do that in other cases.
@Pesala said in Remove the default shortcut [Command] + [Shift] + [v] for "paste and go":
Some prefer to use the keyboard and barely use the mouse
My personal work style is that I like to stay in the context I'm currently in, keyboard or mouse, unless I have to switch to the other.
A good example of this happened while I was typing. I have a desktop app that pops up periodically to force me to take a break. I can optionally dismiss this either the mouse or a keyboard shortcut. If I'm in the middle of typing, as opposed to just reading the page, I will often use the keyboard shortcut, to avoid having to switch from the keyboard.
If I'm scrolling through the page and my hand is already on the mouse, then I'll close the popup with the mouse.