I have no idea how many people actually use the default shortcut/hotkeys [Command] + [Shift] + [v]

I do - regularly. In fact, this feature in Vivaldi (and Opera) is one of the major features that attracted me to these browsers! IIRC, I could do it in Firefox too, but it may have been via an extension.

I don't think changing defaults is a good idea. Just redefine it. I already do that in other cases.

Some prefer to use the keyboard and barely use the mouse

My personal work style is that I like to stay in the context I'm currently in, keyboard or mouse, unless I have to switch to the other.

A good example of this happened while I was typing. I have a desktop app that pops up periodically to force me to take a break. I can optionally dismiss this either the mouse or a keyboard shortcut. If I'm in the middle of typing, as opposed to just reading the page, I will often use the keyboard shortcut, to avoid having to switch from the keyboard.

If I'm scrolling through the page and my hand is already on the mouse, then I'll close the popup with the mouse.