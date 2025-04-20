Fail to open site
macOS Version 15.3.2 (Build 24D81)
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Hello
I'm trying to open geoportail.gouv.fr/carte using duckduckgo, but as of yesterday it has stopped working. Using google chrome separately, there is no problem.
Anybody got any ideas please?
@Yet2
@Yet2 The site works fine in Vivaldi, at least here on Windows 10, and I doubt MacOS is any different.
What does "using duckduckgo" mean? Are you searching for the site in DDG first?
What does "stopped working" mean? What error messages do you get, what do you see? Make a screenshot if it's difficult to explain.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hello Pathduck
Sorry about no-reply, got hospitalized, ok again for now.
Yes, mistake saying I was using DDG, I have the Geoportail site set up on speed dial and am just clicking on that.
But guess what, just updated my mac to 15.4.1 and everything is back to normal with Geoportail. Could be a coincidence but my problem is solved.
Thank you for your help and suggestions.