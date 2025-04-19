Undo closed tab menu button
-
RadekPilich
Please add a button to undo the last closed tab to the main menu / menu toolbar. Hunting for it via current tab switcher > trashcan > disorderly list of tab history pathway is to cumbersome.
EDIT: ok, there is recent tabs button on main menu as well, but the rest of cumbersomeness remains.
-
@RadekPilich
I've already seen a request somewhere to add undo closed page - right here
-
RadekPilich
@far4 good idea, that would work for me as well. You didn't link the feature request itself, only the picture.
-
@RadekPilich
Please try to find it yourself.
I made the screenshot myself, now, but I vaguely remember the request somewhere. There are a lot of requests already, and I don't remember if it was a original request or a clarification to some. In short, you need to dig here (Of course, if you want to.)
-
@RadekPilich
I personally usually use the Ctrl+Shift+t hotkey on my on-screen keyboard for undo. Your request is not new, and it has been discussed before.... even 3-4 or more years ago (I think?) - but when I suggest this option, people don't take it seriously. "Like, on a smartphone, a keyboard with Ctrl? and even Alt? and even F keys? Hotkeys on android browser? Oh, no..." But I find it most convenient to quickly bring up the keyboard and hit the three button hotkey.
-
RadekPilich
@far4 ok, good idea, I will try to do something via Tasker, thanks for your comments