built-in Proton VPN versus paid plan
jacobheringman
Excuse me if this has already been answered. I have Proton Unlimited, and my Proton VPN is almost always in use anyway. Does that mean there's no point in using the built-in VPN that now comes with Vivaldi? In fact, if I activate the built-in VPN when Proton VPN is already running on my machine, everything grinds to a halt, presumably because Vivaldi is trying to connect me to a different server. Am I right that I should simply leave it turned off within Vivaldi because it's doing its work anyway? Thanks!
@jacobheringman yes
@jacobheringman the in browser Proton is just a proxy ( like all VPN extensions you cant have a full vpn as browser extension )
You could use it as Double hop or on the fly change of location that just affects the browser.
but i didnt check yet as i use another paid vpn , but its likely just worse performing free servers