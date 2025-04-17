Hello, good morning.

How is everyone?

Please see if you can help me, I'm starting to use Vivaldi, I had it previously and ended up removing it because I treated it too much at that time. Today I installed Vivaldi and went to configure the browser, although I am Brazilian and my native language is Portuguese, I like to use the software interfaces, in English.

It happens that at times I need to translate a text in English to Portuguese for example, and Vivaldi does not open the translation option because it understands that the default language is the English of the interface, so I couldn't configure this anywhere, I tried in the order of preferred languages but it didn't work, it only shows me the English translation option > Portuguese if I put the interface in Portuguese as well.

Is there a way to solve this?

Thank you for your attention and space, thank you very much.