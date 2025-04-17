Translate Vivaldi vs PT-BR
Hello, good morning.
How is everyone?
Please see if you can help me, I'm starting to use Vivaldi, I had it previously and ended up removing it because I treated it too much at that time. Today I installed Vivaldi and went to configure the browser, although I am Brazilian and my native language is Portuguese, I like to use the software interfaces, in English.
It happens that at times I need to translate a text in English to Portuguese for example, and Vivaldi does not open the translation option because it understands that the default language is the English of the interface, so I couldn't configure this anywhere, I tried in the order of preferred languages but it didn't work, it only shows me the English translation option > Portuguese if I put the interface in Portuguese as well.
Is there a way to solve this?
Thank you for your attention and space, thank you very much.
@rogeriotapias Vivaldi Translate server has no PT-BR only PT European.
Hello @DoctorG
I appreciate your answer.
I understand, it could be the translation for PT European, but the point is that it identifies the language of the interface to enable or not the language translation.
So if I have an English page, and my interface language is English, it doesn't enable the translation option in the address bar.
@rogeriotapias Yes. OK.
Temporary Workaround may be only for current loaded page in tab:
Open Translate Panel
Switch destination language to Portugues
Now you should see the translate icon in address field
@rogeriotapias
Hi, I have English as UI but need translate to German sometimes.
The translate button appears here in the forum, if not you can use the tab context menu.
I have added the shortcut Shift+Alt+T if I am on the keyboard and need it.
Hello @DoctorG
That's right! It worked, changing the final language of the left tab the icon appeared in the address bar.
Thank you very much for your help.
Excellent day.
@rogeriotapias said in Translate Vivaldi vs PT-BR:
changing the final language
Yes, the Translate Panel seems to switch the language for panel and tab.