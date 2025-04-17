Hello

I don't see my extensions button in my toolbar when starting vivaldi.

When I press the puzzle icon (extensions) I do see them, but so I have to manually redo that every time.

Could it be that my address bar is too wide ?

I would also like to know if it is possible to directly minimize the browser without the intermediate step.

notwithstanding I have enabled the pin button in the extensions, in my example in bitwarden

Can anyone help me ?