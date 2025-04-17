not showing extensions by default
Can you please describe what the problem is?
What are trying to do or what are you missing? I can see the extensions in the image...
Sending (random) images only does not really help. Most people can't read Dutch. (I can...)
Hello
I don't see my extensions button in my toolbar when starting vivaldi.
When I press the puzzle icon (extensions) I do see them, but so I have to manually redo that every time.
Could it be that my address bar is too wide ?
I would also like to know if it is possible to directly minimize the browser without the intermediate step.
notwithstanding I have enabled the pin button in the extensions, in my example in bitwarden
Can anyone help me ?
1: Left Click on the Puzzle icon
2: Right Click on the icon you want to display on the toolbar <- it should be pinned now
3: "Show button" (I don't know the Dutch translation for this)
Maybe: "Toon Knop" or "Knop weergeven" ????
Left click shows indeed the extensions, but with right click I don't see the options 'show button'
@jkdf said in not showing extensions by default:
I would also like to know if it is possible to directly minimize the browser without the intermediate step.
?? You can simply click on the minimize button in the title bar to minimize the application without something asking for it. I have no idea what this actually means. You probably mean something completely else. Maybe you can elaborate on this.
@jkdf said in not showing extensions by default:
Left click shows indeed the extensions, but with right click I don't see the options 'show button'
Left click on the Puzzle Icon
Right Click on the Icon of the Extension
I find the solution myself
I had to click show only hidden extensions, so I see the extensions by default and by starting Vivaldi.