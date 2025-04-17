ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
-
I sometimes have this error message: ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
The webpage does not come in. When I refresh mostly it is loaded then. It appears often on help pages in Vivaldi.
Also the message to clean my cookies is on the page.
-
@hmestrum Too many redirects (which is probably 20) is always an error in either the original URL clicked, or in the website. The limit is there to give a response quickly (and after 20 redirects it is unlikely that the 21st will succeed), and probably also to avoid DDOSing the site.
There is nothing Vivaldi (or in the case of IOS, Safari) can do about it.
-
But it is on Vivaldi Help pages in Vivaldi’s browser. How come? I never had this in other browsers.
-
@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum Too many redirects (which is probably 20) is always an error in either the original URL clicked, or in the website. The limit is there to give a response quickly (and after 20 redirects it is unlikely that the 21st will succeed), and probably also to avoid DDOSing the site.
There is nothing Vivaldi (or in the case of IOS, Safari) can do about it.
Here is a link to the screenshot of two minutes ago on my iPhone. In my iMac I see the same.
https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZBrcdZGkRSvn6k8v4QwRdTkoVYnfG3uWEy
-
@hmestrum You really need to provide the URL you tried to access.
I'll note that Chromium have a limit of 20 before triggering that error, but in this case the error is reported directly from IOS/Safari, and I do not know what their limit is (it could be 20, it could be less).
One possibility is: Do you have any intermediate proxy/firewall in the network that might be intercepting and manipulating the traffic?
BTW, if you did not do so, enter https://help.vivaldi.com , not just help.vivaldi.com ; There are ways intermediates can interfere with such a non-HTTPS URLs entry.
-
@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum You really need to provide the URL you tried to access.
I'll note that Chromium have a limit of 20 before triggering that error, but in this case the error is reported directly from IOS/Safari, and I do not know what their limit is (it could be 20, it could be less).
One possibility is: Do you have any intermediate proxy/firewall in the network that might be intercepting and manipulating the traffic?
BTW, if you did not do so, enter https://help.vivaldi.com , not just help.vivaldi.com ; There are ways intermediates can interfere with such a non-HTTPS URLs entry.
Oke. Thx. The page I entered was when I clicked on link on documents in your help pages. I did not enter the url myself. So just clicked on it. I have Proton VPN enabled in Vivaldi which you offer and f-secure: https://www.f-secure.com/nl
I did some tests on some help pages and from 10 pages I visited 9 was oke and then 1 give the message in my taskbar before the url (normally a keylock is in it) that it was not save ( I did not see the keylock) and after 3 seconds or something the page was opened as normal. At first it was opened like the screenshot I showed you. So it seems randomly.
-
@hmestrum We will need to know which links, in which documents.
Please note that Proton VPN is not offered in Vivaldi for IOS (no support for extensions), only desktop (Mac, Windows, Linux). So you need to separate the two profiles in your description.
F-Secure is not something we know anything about
-
@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum We will need to know which links, in which documents.
Please note that Proton VPN is not offered in Vivaldi for IOS (no support for extensions), only desktop (Mac, Windows, Linux). So you need to separate the two profiles in your description.
F-Secure is not something we know anything about
Sorry. The screenshot and tests were on my mac with Proton VPN. The error with too many redirects are on both ios and mac. So the 10 pages tested was on my mac. f-secure is a service of our internet provider Delta for safe browsing.
-
In my history I saw today (not on other days) this entry 82x visited url: http://aeblfdkhhhdcdjpifhhbdiojplfjncoa
-
@hmestrum While it could be something else, that is likely just a test by Chromium's code to determine DNS functionality, by using a fake random hostname, IIRC it is usually used to determine if there is a captive network portal (e.g. Wi-Fi with login or "I read the terms of use"). It may be that changing networks could trigger it.
-
@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum While it could be something else, that is likely just a test by Chromium's code to determine DNS functionality, by using a fake random hostname, IIRC it is usually used to determine if there is a captive network portal (e.g. Wi-Fi with login or "I read the terms of use"). It may be that changing networks could trigger it.
Could that be the cause of the error of not being able to connect to the website page?
In the screenshot it says too much connections attempts.
If so what can we do to solve that?
-
@hmestrum It probably have something to do with your ISP and network problems on their end.
Connection failures have a tendency to trigger immediate retries when the connection is (apparently) re-established, if the network plays Yo-Yo several times a second .....
-
@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum It probably have something to do with your ISP and network problems on their end.
Connection failures have a tendency to trigger immediate retries when the connection is (apparently) re-established, if the network plays Yo-Yo several times a second .....
I got a large timeout some minutes ago on Vivaldi. But not on other websites here. All very fast. Just Vivaldi was gone with just a message file:///……
So no problems here at several websites and TV. All on high speed fiber optic. Tested it: 950 mb/s
Strange…..I have never seen this kind of behavior of connection timeouts on some pages every now and then on the same server. Seems a problem at your end?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@hmestrum I can reproduce the redirect issue on Vivaldi Help with articles that have not yet been translated into the language you're viewing the site in. We're looking into a fix.
-
@jane-n said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:
@hmestrum I can reproduce the redirect issue on Vivaldi Help with articles that have not yet been translated into the language you're viewing the site in. We're looking into a fix.
Thx for your reply. That was also what I was thinking about. Hope to hear from you when this is fixed.
Success!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@hmestrum It's fixed now.