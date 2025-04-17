@yngve said in ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS:

@hmestrum You really need to provide the URL you tried to access. I'll note that Chromium have a limit of 20 before triggering that error, but in this case the error is reported directly from IOS/Safari, and I do not know what their limit is (it could be 20, it could be less). One possibility is: Do you have any intermediate proxy/firewall in the network that might be intercepting and manipulating the traffic? BTW, if you did not do so, enter https://help.vivaldi.com , not just help.vivaldi.com ; There are ways intermediates can interfere with such a non-HTTPS URLs entry.

Oke. Thx. The page I entered was when I clicked on link on documents in your help pages. I did not enter the url myself. So just clicked on it. I have Proton VPN enabled in Vivaldi which you offer and f-secure: https://www.f-secure.com/nl

I did some tests on some help pages and from 10 pages I visited 9 was oke and then 1 give the message in my taskbar before the url (normally a keylock is in it) that it was not save ( I did not see the keylock) and after 3 seconds or something the page was opened as normal. At first it was opened like the screenshot I showed you. So it seems randomly.