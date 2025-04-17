This is happening when I try to access the Reddit website through Vivaldi Browser. Dark mode doesn't fill the page completely, leaving blank spots and others with dark mode. I've tried clearing browsing cookies, logging out and logging into my account, and even changing the browser's personal profile, but the broken parts are not fixed.

And this only happens in Vivaldi. When I access it through EDGE, dark mode works normally. When I access it through the Microsoft Store app, I continue using it normally without any problems.

I would like to know if anyone else is having this problem and if there is any other way to fix it.