@GBcorbett Hi, the "built-in VPN" is just the ProtonVPN extension, installed when you click the VPN button.

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proton-vpn-fast-secure/jplgfhpmjnbigmhklmmbgecoobifkmpa

It's exactly the same thing.

I read about the "Kill Switch" in ProtonVPN and it seems it's only available for the OS-installed VPN program, not the extension.

https://protonvpn.com/features/kill-switch

So the answer would be no I guess.

Which makes sense, as a browser extension has no control over the OS-level network interfaces.