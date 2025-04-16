Solved VPN Kill Switch?
-
Does the built-in VPN have an automatic "Kill Switch" to immediately disconnect the browser connection and turn off the VPN if connection to the Proton Server is lost? This is a key user safety disconnection function to keep browser activities being seen if the protected VPN connection is lost for any number of server or router errors. The paid version of the Proton VPN has this critical feature to ensure user protection. (As well as any other VPN providers.)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@GBcorbett Hi, the "built-in VPN" is just the ProtonVPN extension, installed when you click the VPN button.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/proton-vpn-fast-secure/jplgfhpmjnbigmhklmmbgecoobifkmpa
It's exactly the same thing.
I read about the "Kill Switch" in ProtonVPN and it seems it's only available for the OS-installed VPN program, not the extension.
https://protonvpn.com/features/kill-switch
So the answer would be no I guess.
Which makes sense, as a browser extension has no control over the OS-level network interfaces.
-
@Pathduck
Your answer sounds clear and logical. Especially your point regarding a browser vs an operating system version of the VPN. Much appreciated!
-
I think you quickly solved my question. How do I switch the question status from "Unsolved" to "Solved"?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@GBcorbett Well, you're the one that selected the "Mark as a question" option for your topic so it's kind of assumed you already knew that
But in any case, just select the three-dot menu of the post that answers your question and select "Mark as correct".
-
Jjane.n has marked this topic as solved