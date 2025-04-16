Very high CPU load with Vivaldi browser + long boot time & freezing
Vivaldi runs on:
- PC Windows 11 CPU = AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - 32 RAM
- Laptop windows 11 CPU = intel core Ultra 7 258V - 32GB (47 TOPS) (brand new).
On both devices is the Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
On the PC I have set up several workspaces which also include a total of a few hundred tabs. I also have three profiles (depending on the type of work I do). I like to work with extensions, but these are now almost all disabled. They have not been removed. I notice no difference from my problem when these are disabled or enabled.
The problem: profile startup takes a tremendously long time. In task manager I see a CPU load between 70 and 95%. Even though no other apps are active or started.
The second device: my Laptop is 2 weeks new, the Vivaldi browser is as good as immaculate. Only 1 profile, in total there are 106 tabs spread over 6 workspaces. Startup is fairly smooth but once running the browser freezes often, sometimes for minutes. Again, all extensions are disabled. Task Manager shows a CPU load varying between 55 and 77% Even though running, the browser is the only thing started/running.
The slow startup on the PC and freezing on the laptop makes my frustration very high, especially when I am in a workflow. I do not understand at all why Vivaldi loads the CPU so heavily in both cases.
How can that be fixed
Thanks for your supportive suggestions
(translated with Deepl)
a few hundred tabs
106 tabs
Aren't there a bit too many tabs? I barely use two or 3 tabs, maximum. It also depends what you do on the tabs.
Hi, there are mostly two reasons why Vivaldi lag at start, freeze and so forth.
- Extensions
- Third party AV software
As disabling extensions is sometimes not enough you should keep them from loading at all.
Edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
If you use third party AV software like Kasperski, Eset they can work fine for years and then, after an update of Vivaldi, they start blocking Vivaldi with checking every process.
May you can see this in the task manager, not only Vivaldi takes high CPU but the AV software too.
I have a +1000 tabs test session with 30 workspaces.
Running it on my Ryzen 7 work absolute smooth, no lag.
Vivaldi can handle this, we have users with 4000 tabs.
Cheers, mib
@RobVdvvr I have a very similar problem. That's why I logged in today to see if anyone else experiences this sudden slowness.
I'm using Vivaldi for years and I'm stuck in version 7.1 as, since version 7.2, the browser became unbearably slow. Everything is in slow motion. Browsing, scrolling, tab switching even typing.
You could try as well 7.1 and see if this makes any difference for your use case. Sometimes the selected profile can cause huge differences in Vivaldi's behavior.
@pilis00 106 tabs are a bit too many? Wait to see my current 1727...
The funny thing is that Vivaldi was doing quite well with 1700+tabs before version 7.2
Sorry but for 2 or 3 tabs maximum, I'm afraid you don't have to bother with Vivaldi. There are other way simpler and lighter browsers. My 2 cents.
Please don't downgrade Vivaldi, this break your user profile and can cause such strange issues nobody else can reproduce.
Hi, I tested again with 1200 tabs, no problems.
I had 7.1 installed as standalone install and blocked updates for testing.
Now I tested this big session for a while, then update to 7.3.
No difference in performance.
Specs in my signature, I tested on the Ryzen system.
I'm afraid though that @mib2berlin is correct. I had to disable/enable all my installed extensions (no need to resort to
--disable-extensionsin my case) and I found the culprit. It was Video Download helper. Although I can't imagine how a Chromium engine upgrade could affect a previously perfectly working extension.
Thanks for the advise @mib2berlin. Although I have to admit, Vivaldi handled it gracefully. The only issue was with the emails but then again the behavior was expected: Downgrading to 7.1 "sorry can't open the database, it was created with a newer version". Switching to 7.3 "here are your emails". That was fair.
But I see your point, if one is playing with matches, the accident will only need to happen once.
I am glad Vivaldi is fast again for you.
The Vivaldi dev's maybe have change something in the download feature, Vivaldi doesn't use the pure Chromium feature.
Chrome extensions conflict with own Vivaldi features like bookmark or tab management are always problematic so testing without is always my first tip.
Cheers, mib
Sorry but for 2 or 3 tabs maximum, I'm afraid you don't have to bother with Vivaldi. There are other way simpler and lighter browsers. My 2 cents.
That doesn't mean I don't have the right to use it =))))
I'm wondering why some people prefer having so many tabs, for me it would be super uncomfortable.
But if you can handle so many tabs, then congrats ^^
@pilis00 I didn't try to impose a prohibition on you. Have a good one.
@pilis00 I didn't try to impose a prohibition on you. Have a good one.
I know, no worries
Same problem here after the upgrade.
