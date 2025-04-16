Very high CPU load with Vivaldi browser + long boot time & freezing

Vivaldi runs on:

PC Windows 11 CPU = AMD Ryzen 7 5700X - 32 RAM Laptop windows 11 CPU = intel core Ultra 7 258V - 32GB (47 TOPS) (brand new).

On both devices is the Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

On the PC I have set up several workspaces which also include a total of a few hundred tabs. I also have three profiles (depending on the type of work I do). I like to work with extensions, but these are now almost all disabled. They have not been removed. I notice no difference from my problem when these are disabled or enabled.

The problem: profile startup takes a tremendously long time. In task manager I see a CPU load between 70 and 95%. Even though no other apps are active or started.

The second device: my Laptop is 2 weeks new, the Vivaldi browser is as good as immaculate. Only 1 profile, in total there are 106 tabs spread over 6 workspaces. Startup is fairly smooth but once running the browser freezes often, sometimes for minutes. Again, all extensions are disabled. Task Manager shows a CPU load varying between 55 and 77% Even though running, the browser is the only thing started/running.

The slow startup on the PC and freezing on the laptop makes my frustration very high, especially when I am in a workflow. I do not understand at all why Vivaldi loads the CPU so heavily in both cases.

How can that be fixed

Thanks for your supportive suggestions

(translated with Deepl)