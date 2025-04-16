@Pesala I recommend you don't mess too much with the default engines. They are not protected from changing during updates, if for instance a url change is needed.

When changing the url like you do here, you're creating a duplicate "Site Search" engine with the same keyword.

If you look in chrome://settings/searchEngines you will see the defaults and the custom added ones under Site Search.

If you really don't want to use "g" for Google, I recommend you instead change the keyword to something else, like just "google" and create a new engine for maps with "g" for a keyword. Although m would be more logical - I use gm for maps.

I have done this for several of the default engines, since I needed their keywords for something more important: