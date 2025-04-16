Solved How to Search Google Maps from URL Field
I only want to use Google to search maps, so I added a search engine from the googlemaps.co.uk page.
https://www.google.co.uk/maps/?q=%s
- I use the nickname g
If I select some place name on a web page and use Search With Google Maps, it works fine.
However, if I enter “g place name” from the URL field it just opens the Google search results for “place name” and I have to click on Maps in the header.
What am I doing wrong?
@iAN-CooG said in How to Search Google Maps from URL Field:
I am thinking that you still have a google search engine with "g" as nickname.
Yes. It does not show up in the Settings dialog, but it does show up in
chrome://settings/searchEngines
If I delete the default search from there, the g nickname now works in the Address field. Otherwise, I have to use a different nickname like gm.
@Pesala
I'm using
https://www.google.de/maps?q=%sas search URL and it works as intended. perhaps you try google.com?
@derDay Unfortunately, that makes no difference.
for me https://www.google.com/maps?q=%s is working
@iAN-CooG How are you searching? If I use “g search string” in the URL Field, the Google Search results page opens, not Google Maps. If I search, for example, “Tesla Gigafactory Austin” by selecting the text on the web page, Google Maps opens with the location pinned. It also works if I use the Search Field with the Google Maps search engine selected, but not from the URL field using the nickname g.
I've used both the nickname in address bar
m Tesla Gigafactory Austin
(I have g for google so I had to associate m for maps)
and just pasting in search box
Tesla Gigafactory Austin
then also using the selected text and "search with/google maps" context menu
all compose as
https://www.google.com/maps?q=Tesla+Gigafactory+Austin
which gets resolved to
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Tesla+Giga+Texas/@30.2248156,-97.6221229,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x8644b7fc8c58e725:0x6fa2f52726e62dea!8m2!3d30.2248156!4d-97.619548!16s%2Fg%2F11fvt34f7h?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDQxMy4wIKXMDSoJLDEwMjExNDU1SAFQAw%3D%3D
@iAN-CooG I have removed the standard Google search engine and use Ecosia as my default. Perhaps that is the reason?
“g Tesala Gigafactory Austin” resolves to:
https://www.google.com/search?q=Tesla+Gigafactory+Austin&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
@Pesala
are you logged into your google account? did you tested it at another vivaldi profile ?
and another thing: delete all google cookies
@derDay said in How to Search Google Maps from URL Field:
delete all google cookies
Deleting all Google cookies and signing in again to Google fixed it for now. Let’s see if the problem occurs again later.
@Pesala said in How to Search Google Maps from URL Field:
"search?q" : this indicates to be you're using the normal google search, not maps.
There was some confusion in your Vivaldi
Let's hope now you've cleared your cookies it doesn't get confused anymore.
@iAN-CooG The problem recurred already, since logging in reset the cookies.
My search URL is
https://www.google.co.uk/maps?q=%s
“g Tesla Gigafactory Austin” results in a Google search, not a Google maps search, as before.
The solution is to use the Search Field instead.
@Pesala I recommend you don't mess too much with the default engines. They are not protected from changing during updates, if for instance a url change is needed.
When changing the url like you do here, you're creating a duplicate "Site Search" engine with the same keyword.
If you look in
chrome://settings/searchEnginesyou will see the defaults and the custom added ones under Site Search.
If you really don't want to use "g" for Google, I recommend you instead change the keyword to something else, like just "google" and create a new engine for maps with "g" for a keyword. Although
mwould be more logical - I use
gmfor maps.
I have done this for several of the default engines, since I needed their keywords for something more important:
For instance the "Wikipedia Norge" I'm using
wthe for the English site instead. So I renamed it and changed the keyword, but did not change anything else.
-
@Pesala said in How to Search Google Maps from URL Field:
@iAN-CooG The problem recurred already, since logging in reset the cookies.
My search URL is
https://www.google.co.uk/maps?q=%s
“g Tesla Gigafactory Austin” results in a Google search, not a Google maps search, as before.
The solution is to use the Search Field instead.
I am thinking that you still have a google search engine with "g" as nickname.
Make sure there are really none with "g";
Try using something else for maps as suggested also by Pathduck
@iAN-CooG said in How to Search Google Maps from URL Field:
I am thinking that you still have a google search engine with "g" as nickname.
-
