@pilis00 Others have reported this as well, not too long ago.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106529/why-do-i-have-a-random-icon-when-i-search-for-something

The icon just seems to be randomly picked, in your case it's the Google Maps one, no idea what the other icon is.

If someone can figure out how to reproduce this - starting from a clean profile - it would help making a good bug report. I certainly can't reproduce it here and I've tried.

A possible workaround (at least temporarily) is to try something like:

Do a a "Restore Defaults" in Settings > Search

Deleting the Favicons file from your profile folder - this will reset the favicon cache so they'll need to be regenerated

file from your profile folder - this will reset the favicon cache so they'll need to be regenerated Deleting the Web Data file from your profile folder - this will reset all your search engines

Obviously only delete profile files while the browser is closed.