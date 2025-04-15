Ugly search icon
-
Hello, I am running vivaldi version 7.3.3635.9 on Mac OS 14.6.1, earlier today vivaldi updated and changed my search icon to this ugly yellow square. I checked settings to see if something got messed up and saw that the search icon was supposed to be the default one I set. Has this happened to anyone before or does anyone know how I can change it, thanks!
-
Same happens to me, but there was no update:
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pilis00 Others have reported this as well, not too long ago.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106529/why-do-i-have-a-random-icon-when-i-search-for-something
The icon just seems to be randomly picked, in your case it's the Google Maps one, no idea what the other icon is.
If someone can figure out how to reproduce this - starting from a clean profile - it would help making a good bug report. I certainly can't reproduce it here and I've tried.
A possible workaround (at least temporarily) is to try something like:
- Do a a "Restore Defaults" in Settings > Search
- Deleting the
Faviconsfile from your profile folder - this will reset the favicon cache so they'll need to be regenerated
- Deleting the
Web Datafile from your profile folder - this will reset all your search engines
Obviously only delete profile files while the browser is closed.
-
@Pathduck said in Ugly search icon:
Do a a "Restore Defaults" in Settings > Search
Sadly this option doesn't fix it.
@Pathduck said in Ugly search icon:
Deleting the Favicons file from your profile folder - this will reset the favicon cache so they'll need to be regenerated
Deleting the Web Data file from your profile folder - this will reset all your search engines
These two instead do fix it.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pilis00 said in Ugly search icon:
These two instead do fix it.
Good - both at the time?
I kind of meant try one at a time, to know which one might be the problem, but ok now it at least works again - until it comes back
-
@Pathduck said in Ugly search icon:
Good - both at the time?
I did delete both files and now the issue is fixed.
-
@Pathduck said in Ugly search icon:
If someone can figure out how to reproduce this - starting from a clean profile - it would help making a good bug report. I certainly can't reproduce it here and I've tried.
Before my search icon got changed I remember I did search a location on Maps. Then I noticed the icon changed.
Now I tried it again, but the icon doesn't change anymore. So my guess is that this happens randomly.
-
@pilis00 Deleting Favicons worked perfectly, annoying that there is no definite root of the bug but at least I have a workaround now. Thanks!