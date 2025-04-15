Google calendar is not loading? Edge has access but Vivaldi doesn't.
When I put this URL in the address bar: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r
The page is forever loading but is always blank.
Edge has access, but Vivaldi doesn't.
The "calendar" widget has access to Google Calendar as well, but it is not on the webpage.
What am I missing?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@CeliaYCai Works fine for me.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck thank you!
I was able to load it with a guest profile but not with my main profile. What to do?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@CeliaYCai You do the rest of the troubleshooting steps.