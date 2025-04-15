Upgraded Vivaldi to 7.3.3635.9 Now try out Proton VPN Free. Did not have a Vivaldi account so created one. Selected to share my email address with Proton at startup. Running Proton VPN Free in Autoselect best server mode.

In browser VPN clicked on settings, Manage Subscription, it takes me to the Proton site with my email address populated. Read somewhere that a token is passed from Vivaldi to Proton so tried to login using the Vivaldi account password. Did not work, no login to Proton.

So if I want to go to the Proton VPN Plus thru my Vivaldi 7.3 incorporated VPN do I need to now go to Proton and create an account there too?

Or do I just Shift-Ctrl-E and delete the Vivaldi Proton extension and install the Proton VPN from their site with an account I create?

It was my understanding that if Vivaldi users upgrade their Proton VPN in browser both companies benefit. That is good. But trying to figure out how to login to Proton now. Vivaldi password not allow, create a new Proton account to upgrade the browser VPN?