Error 403 on iOS on internet site
-
mhomscheidt
Hello,
I'm new to Vivaldi and have it installed on iOS and Ubuntu Linux. On iOS I get an error message "Forbidden 403" on the site "https://www.rockbox.org".
I tested this on
- iPhone with iOS 18.4 and Vivaldi 7.2.3628.121 with error message
- iPad with iOS 18.4 and Vivaldi 7.2.3628.121 with error messge
- Ubuntu 24.04 and Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) without error message
How can I get this site - and possibly others - to work under iOS?
Regards
Michael
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This seems to be an issue on the website's side as it fails to load in some other browsers on iOS as well.
-
mhomscheidt
It loads on Brave Browser and Safari but not on Chrome.
Does this mean anything?
Regards
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The page won't load in Firefox either.
It might be best to post the question on Rockbox's forum as people there likely have encountered the issue before and have suggestions for a fix.