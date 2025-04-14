Reverse the page title and URL displayed in the address field search?
-
dragonmastr
It used to be for a long time that when you were typing in the address field the search results would display link URL's first followed by the page title/name, but at some point (I think last year?) it got changed and now the results show the page title first followed by the URL. Is there a way to change this back to the old behavior? Like in this example, instead of having the "Google Maps" name show first followed by the maps.google.com URL, is there a way to reverse that so that maps.google.com shows first followed by the page title "Google Maps"?