Website zoom fixed to 10%
-
When using Ctrl+wheel or even the keyboard shortcut the zoom level goes up and down by a fixed 10%.
So if i set default webpage zoom to 95% and then zooming the page in or out it jumps to 90/110% instead of 85/105% resulting in having to close and reopen the tab in order to get the desired 95% zoom again.
It would be great adding an option to zoom by a custom percent or fixed numbers like 1,2,5,10.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@xamder Try Settings, Appearance:Use Buttons in Range Controls
Clicking on the ± buttons will zoom by 5%
The zoom slider also increments by 5% but the buttons are easier to use.
The Ctrl+Scrollwheel zoom still uses increments of 10% and I don’t know of any way to change that, but I agree that 5% steps would be better. There are a number of commands in Settings, Keyboard, View, for zooming in/out by larger steps. You can set your own preferred shortcuts.
-
@Pesala
Unfortunately using the keyboard shortcuts yield the same 10% as using the the mouse ones.
-
@xamder Obvious question - shouldn't Zoom Reset go to your default instead of 100%? Did you try that? Doesn't help the other part, but better than closing the tab.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@xamder I have reported this as a bug.
VB-116262 Zoom Increments should be consistent by all methods (14th April 2025)
The bug was confirmed.
-
@xamder Myself, I just click on the zoom number in the status bar and enter the value needed. I set it for 105% here and hit return. I have one social media site that I set for 96% so certain columns show the complete date. Maybe this is a Linux only thing...
-
@lfisk doesn't matter what you set it too, it will default again to x0 numbers after zooming in or out.
I use my second monitor with 2 instances of browser opened in split screen. This setup requiers constantly zooming in/out by how HUD elements on pages fit better. On some pages zooming by 10% just doesn't fit well.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@xamder said in Website zoom fixed to 10%:
Unfortunately using the keyboard shortcuts yield the same 10% as using the the mouse ones.
This is now fixed in the latest Snapshot, so they’re making progress.
Ctrl+Scrollwheel still zooms by 10%