How can I restore my saved cookies. I accidently deleted them.
@cb7005 You can't.
Don't worry, you will soon have more than enough cookies again
@derDay What backup?
If you know how to do this, please do tell
Guys, Thank you for your input but I recently lost my phone that had the authentication app and as things stand I can't log into y facebook... restoring my cookies will enable me to overcome this problem.