Progressive web app shows extra banner when navigating
This does not happen on all sites, but for some, a progressive web app will show a small banner across the top of the page whenever I navigate away from the home page.
If I click 'close' (the small 'x') it returns to the home page. This is really annoying, any idea how I can keep this from happening?
@johnsturgeon Hi, this is expected and is a "security" feature of PWAs running in Chromium browsers. It happens when the (sub)domain is not the same as the one the PWA was created for.
See my previous replies here:
Also important to note is that when running a PWA, it's running in pure Chromium, no Vivaldi UI at all.
@Pathduck Thanks for your response.
Oddly I did create the app in the subdomain I wanted, but it still warns me any time I navigate from the specific page I was on.
@johnsturgeon Where did you create the PWA and where did you navigate to show the banner?
You'll be getting the banner in every Chromium-based browser.
@Pathduck I created it on https://client.schwab.com/clientapps/accounts/summary/
And I get the banner navigating to:
https://client.schwab.com/app/accounts/balances/
Yes, I'm aware (after reading the threads you linked to) that this is a Chromium issue. I have not seen any workarounds yet that will work for me (mac user. Many are specific fixes for the Edge browser on Windows).
@johnsturgeon Looks like that site needs an account so I can't test. But like I said, this is pure Chromium, nothing can be done about it.