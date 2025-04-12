Dreamhost email
-
I'm having trouble setting up my email. It's hosted with DreamHost and I've copied and pasted all settings directly from DreamHost (this includes password). I was successful after failed attempts with connecting on Apple Mail. However, it's not working over here. I've had a few glitches trying setup, so I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
-
@WorkingWithEpilepsy welcome to the forum!
It should work if you set up the account just entering the email address and providing the password. Vivaldi should then automatically discover the correct settings, it shouldn't be required to enter any server or port settings
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@WorkingWithEpilepsy Do you have the correct server names in the account information?
IMAP:
imap.dreamhost.com
SMTP:
smtp.dreamhost.com
Login:
your complete e-mail address
DreamHost does not support OAuth logins, as far as I am aware.
@WildEnte Autodiscovery does not work for DreamHost, it did not provide an IMAP server name and the SMTP server name it provided, was incorrect for the specific e-mail domain. The correct settings to use, are above.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@WorkingWithEpilepsy Welcome to the Vivaldi Community. Here are some helpful links for new members.
-
Hi, thank you @edwardp and @WildEnte!
I know this must be so basic. However, I think this is a really great browser and checks all the boxes for me. The way the email and calendar are active in the browser side bar without having to have an additional tab are brilliant features.
@edwardp, I do have the right servers. The email actively works in Apple Mail.
I copied and pasted from here:
I just reproduced my steps here, in case it's helpful:
I know this must be missing something simple. That's always the case!! I've read a few articles and I can't come up with a setting that's missing the in browser. Everything has been copied and pasted to ensure accuracy.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
In the second image (Vivaldi Mail settings), the Port for the SMTP server is incorrect. To use SSL/TLS, the Port must be 465. I have accounts hosted at DreamHost and Port 465 is supported. It should work perfectly.
Port 587 is used for StartTLS.
-
@edwardp, that did it! Thank you! I wanted this to work so badly!! I love the interface. It was exactly that. I just did exactly what DreamHost had as the only option. THANK YOU!
Now to start learning this browser and best use!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
You're very welcome. Thank you for using our browser.
-
@edwardp I'm thankful for this browser!!