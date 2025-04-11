Really good pointer! Thanks.

So I use an app named StrokesPlus for gestures. But I am using it for many years, and only now this is happening. So, the new tab shortcut would be Ctrl-T. To make sure the app is not at fault, I disabled it and closed it, and restarted Vivaldi (snapshot, latest).

If I open a new tab with Ctrl-T and then clicked a Speed Dial link, the website will open up with a clickable URL, as if Ctrl is still held down. However, if I open a new tab from the Vivaldi own gesture, or from the + sign, all is good. So somehow, it thinks Ctrl is still pressed. It's not, if it would be, pressing T would open new tabs, but that is not happening. Tried with the right Ctrl and it still happened, but less often? Weird.

What could it be here?