Getting rid of address bar URL being (sometimes) clickable
-
Hello everyone,
How do I get rid of this behavior in the address bar?
I am sometimes accidentally dragging it because of these links being clickable/draggable.
-
@t0yz Are you or a program holding down the
Ctrlkey?
That is what allows repositioning toolbar elements on the various toolbars and loading a breadcrumb segment of and address field link.
-
Really good pointer! Thanks.
So I use an app named StrokesPlus for gestures. But I am using it for many years, and only now this is happening. So, the new tab shortcut would be Ctrl-T. To make sure the app is not at fault, I disabled it and closed it, and restarted Vivaldi (snapshot, latest).
If I open a new tab with Ctrl-T and then clicked a Speed Dial link, the website will open up with a clickable URL, as if Ctrl is still held down. However, if I open a new tab from the Vivaldi own gesture, or from the + sign, all is good. So somehow, it thinks Ctrl is still pressed. It's not, if it would be, pressing T would open new tabs, but that is not happening. Tried with the right Ctrl and it still happened, but less often? Weird.
What could it be here?
-
@t0yz That is a bug that I am able to reproduce. Specifically using
Ctrl+
Tand opening a speed dial link, without any external factors, causing the address field to be in the breadcrumb mode and be repositionable without needing to hold
Ctrl.
I didn't see a relevant bug report that matched, so you should report the bug and I can confirm it. The bug may already be reported, but searching for how people may have worded their reports of this bug was difficult. Once you have reported it, share the
VB-...report code here, so I can find it.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
As a temporary workaround, if you get stuck in this mode, tapping the
Ctrlkey will get you out of it.
-
I have the same issue, and yes, it's because I'm holding Ctrl. I know. It keeps happening because I'll highlight a non-clickable URL, copy it with Ctrl+C, click the address bar to highlight the current URL, then Ctrl+V to overwrite it so I can customize the new URL before I access it. I do this a lot. Now I have to release Ctrl before I can paste the URL or it'll go to whatever part of the current URL I clicked on. It throws off my workflow for the sake of a feature I'll never use. I want to be able to disable it entirely. Why would they use Ctrl for this?
-
@nomadic I reported it, this is the report code
VB-116238
Many thanks for the help and taking a look at this.
-
@t0yz Thanks for reporting it.
Now that I tested it on a fresh Snapshot profile, it seems to be somewhat intermittent, but I did get it to occur once. It was happening consistently on my old Sopranos profile, but some process of focusing pages and closing tabs makes it start and stop again. Haven't found a particular sequence of steps that guarantees it will occur.
I will add that detail to the bug report. Hopefully the devs can figure it out.
-
@t0yz Tried to narrow it down off and on for an hour or 2, but can't get it consistently. I did go ahead and confirm it, but if you figure out a specific sequence beyond the
Ctrl+
Tand open a speed dial link, let me know (or reply to the bug report email you received to add the info to the report).
Here is what I wrote on the report:
Click to expand
The steps to reproduce this are:
- Open a new tab with Ctrl+T
- Click on a speed dial
- Then the Address Field is in the breadcrumb mode and the Address Field is repositionable on the toolbars, both like when you are holding down Ctrl
The only problem is that this isn't consistent. I was seeing it consistently on my Soprano 7.4.3660.1 install, but it has now gone away. I saw it immediately once after setting up a new profile on Snapshot 7.4.3658.3, but then it stopped (so notably without any setting changes). In the process of copying settings from my Soprano profile, it showed up again and stuck for awhile, but after creating a new profile and repeating the steps, it didn't happen again.
So there is some sequence of closing tabs, opening links, and focusing webpages/ parts of the UI that results in Ctrl latching ON for the Address Field. I can't figure out what specifically triggers it, but I have seen it occur dozens of times.
I will go ahead and confirm it, since I have reproduced it, but I can't do so consistently.
—
CR
OS: Windows 11 24H2
Vivaldi: Soprano 7.4.3660.1 and Snapshot 7.4.3658.3
-
@nomadic I've tried to reproduce it in a Win11 VM and fresh Vivaldi, and could not. I tried creating a new profile, account even, removed default bookmarks/speed dials, added a new one, but the bug won't happen for me.
It's not fully consistent on my actual PC either. When I was puzzled that the VM would not reproduce the bug and tried it on the main profile/PC, it also did not happen, but insisted a bit more and opened some more tabs with Ctrl+T and then it started happening again.
Unsure why, probably some sort of setting we both had in the main profile is creating this bug, and the setting is not present in a new profile?
-
@t0yz Another user on Reddit encountered the bug as well:
https://old.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1jybx46/weird_address_bar_repositioning_bug_windows_10/
They mentioned that they have AutoHotKey(AHK) installed; know you mentioned StokesPlus, but do you have AHK or maybe PowerToys installed?
I have both AutoHotKey and PowerToys modifying some keyboard combos, so just seeing if it is a common factor.
-
No, I don't use those.