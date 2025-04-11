Save all selected tabs as file, just like usual saving as file
Sometimes I open a few links in new tabs (mostly image file) and save them respectively.
Since Vivaldi has multiple tab selection, I'd like to save all selected tabs just like saving file in a tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@windymelt Already possible:
- Open a text editor like notepad
- Open the Windows Panel
- Select all of the tabs that you want to save as a file
- Copy
- Switch to your text editor
- Paste
- Save as a file
You could also save the links to a Note.
@Pesala How about images?
Pesala Ambassador
@windymelt If you open an image in a new tab, it has a URL, which can be copied via the Windows Panel.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/uploads/files/1743404613635-tiling-shortcuts.png
My point is that I don't want to save the URL of the tab, I want to save the content as a file, just like when I press Ctrl+s.