Click Ctrl+Plus and open new window with new tab.
Please add the same function as it is in Firefox. We can hold down the Shift key and click on the Plus tab bar button and a new tab will be opened in a new window.
@KoreshS Your topic title says “Ctrl+Plus” but your post says “Shift+Plus.” Please edit to clarify.
To be consistent, “Ctrl+Click” on the New Tab Button [+] should open a new background tab.
“Shift+Click” does nothing, but it makes no sense for it to open a new foreground tab, as Click does that already. Shift+Click would make more sense, but what if you want a new private window?
• There are many related feature requests
What you can do already, is edit the Tab Bar Menu in Settings, Appearance, Customise Menu to include New Window (and New Private Window if you need it) to the Tab Bar Menu. This is my customised menu.
The shortcut is actually WinKey+N (there is a long-standing bug):
(VB-101918) Windows Meta Key Shortcuts Display Incorrectly on Menus (26/11/2023)
@Pesala Of course you're right. But I'm asking you to add a hot call to open a new window. Based on my request, you can guess that I know how to open a new window. Since only 1% of the population knows hot buttons and secret combinations. And since I'm asking you to add such a feature, it means that I've studied opening new windows, and I've also studied how it works in other browsers. That's why I'm asking for it. Or do you think I was sitting near firefox, accidentally pressed PLUS and CTRL, and exclaimed EUREKA.
@KoreshS said in Click Ctrl+Plus and open new window with new tab.:
Based on my request, you can guess that I know how to open a new window
From your request, I have no clue how you currently open a new window, nor which shortcut you would like to use. Hence my reply.
@Pesala You're right. But let's add a new feature. Open new windows with SHIFT and PLUS pressed
@KoreshS Please edit the topic title:
Open New Window with Shift+Click on New Tab Button