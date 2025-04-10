@KoreshS Your topic title says “Ctrl+Plus” but your post says “Shift+Plus.” Please edit to clarify.

To be consistent, “Ctrl+Click” on the New Tab Button [+] should open a new background tab.

“Shift+Click” does nothing, but it makes no sense for it to open a new foreground tab, as Click does that already. Shift+Click would make more sense, but what if you want a new private window?

• There are many related feature requests

What you can do already, is edit the Tab Bar Menu in Settings, Appearance, Customise Menu to include New Window (and New Private Window if you need it) to the Tab Bar Menu. This is my customised menu.

The shortcut is actually WinKey+N (there is a long-standing bug):

(VB-101918) Windows Meta Key Shortcuts Display Incorrectly on Menus (26/11/2023)