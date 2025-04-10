I keep accidentally triggering the mouse gesture to go back in history (two fingers, drag right), and it's driving me nuts. I often lose important state on the page because of this.

Under "Mouse" in preferences I've turned off "Allow gestures" and "Rocker gestures". I've also set sensitivity to max. I've restarted Vivaldi several times, but the gesture is still there.

Anyone able to help, because this is so bad I may have to switch back to Firefox.