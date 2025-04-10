How to turn off mouse gestures?
-
I keep accidentally triggering the mouse gesture to go back in history (two fingers, drag right), and it's driving me nuts. I often lose important state on the page because of this.
Under "Mouse" in preferences I've turned off "Allow gestures" and "Rocker gestures". I've also set sensitivity to max. I've restarted Vivaldi several times, but the gesture is still there.
Anyone able to help, because this is so bad I may have to switch back to Firefox.
-
yojimbo274064400
This may not be a Vivaldi issue but default gesture to swipe between pages:
-
You're absolutely right. I found it now, thanks to your tip. It's the "Swipe between pages" setting!
I previously turned this off in Firefox settings, and didn't have this problem in Firefox, so I assumed it was a Vivaldi setting. Thanks for clearing that up.
Screenshot in case anyone with the same problem finds this thread:
-
I don't know why Safari doesn’t have this problem with swipe gesture ON, but Vivaldi always messes up after I pinch to zoom. After I zoom, I want to scroll the page to the left or back. But it registers as a swipe back. I really don't want to turn it off if possible.