Hello friends! I cannot to log in the rutube.ru site with continious freeze at the moment after type my e-mail adress.
There is no such a problem in original Chrome browser, Firefox and other.
Is this problem could be solved?
@Orialeks Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Try to disable the adblocker:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@Pathduck Great! Thanks a lot, it helped. I don't know why I didn't think about this way
@Orialeks Looks like it's the DDG Tracker Radar list blocking the Yandex captcha call.
I recommend if you want to keep adblocker enabled to disable DDG and instead enable EasyPrivacy, it's less prone to breaking sites:
@Orialeks
Welcome to the 'Vivaldiverse' from me too.
Have fun with all things Vivaldi.