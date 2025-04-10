Edit: The setting "use icon set" must be enabled for this to work, and I disabled it some time ago for whatever reason.

I was trying out a simple command chain. I added it to the UI, and it works. Now I want to change its icon.

I go to Settings > Themes > Editor > Icons and pick the command chain. Click on the thing that prompts a "select file" dialog, and choose the SVG file I got from Flaticon.com as per the suggestion in this Vivaldi article.

However, nothing happens afterwards. The icon is not imported.

I tried editing its width and height (via text), but it still didn't import.

I converted it to PNG of different sizes (including 28x28), and it still didn't import, so I'm not sure it's a SVG thing.

I'm on Linux Pop! OS 22.04, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)