Custom icon import not working? [Solved]
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Edit: The setting "use icon set" must be enabled for this to work, and I disabled it some time ago for whatever reason.
I was trying out a simple command chain. I added it to the UI, and it works. Now I want to change its icon.
I go to Settings > Themes > Editor > Icons and pick the command chain. Click on the thing that prompts a "select file" dialog, and choose the SVG file I got from Flaticon.com as per the suggestion in this Vivaldi article.
However, nothing happens afterwards. The icon is not imported.
I tried editing its width and height (via text), but it still didn't import.
I converted it to PNG of different sizes (including 28x28), and it still didn't import, so I'm not sure it's a SVG thing.
I'm on Linux Pop! OS 22.04, Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TyrionTargaryen
Hi, I use some icons and I use always .png.
Can you see it in the settings but it doesn't change in the UI?
Iirc you have to restart Vivaldi.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
After the select file dialog absolutely nothing happens. The icon is not even showing up on the settings section (I've seen the video tutorial on the article I linked, and the icon shows up without restarting). But I did restart Vivaldi several times just in case. Nothing.
I'm off the desktop now, but one thing I didn't try was using a test blank profile to see if something is clashing with this. It'll have to be tomorrow, right now it's night time.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TyrionTargaryen The icon has to have the right dimensions. SVG is preferred, because it will automatically theme. You can edit SVG paths with Inkscape. Please share the files, then it might become apparent what goes wrong.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TyrionTargaryen
Yes, restart is not needed.
I don`t know the "correct" way but I tested:
Open the toolbar editor, change to Chains, add your chain with the default icon, change icon in the Theme Settings.
Here is a icon working 100%:
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Edit: Okay, I did the thing I mentioned in my previous reply, and tested it with a blank profile... and it works. So there's something in my profile clashing with it. How would I go about finding logs and stuff for this, so I can find a cause?
Edit2: Finally got it. It's nothing as fantastical as I imagined. I had disabled "Use Icon Set From" at some point, and just enabling it and setting it to "active theme" made it work.
I can't upload SVGs here, so here's the link to the one I'm trying to use: https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon-font/copy-alt_3914174?page=1&position=1&term=copy&origin=search&related_id=3914174 I downloaded that and tried: - using as-is
- editing the dimensions to 28 x 28 (tho admittedly I don't know what I'm doing)
- converting to PNG
- downloading the PNGs provided by that website in various sizes None of them work. I find it strange because it's a website that has been recommended by Vivaldi itself.