picture-in-picture(Pip) does not work with “Enhancer for YouTube” extension
-
Hello.
I'm using the “Enhancer for YouTube” extension to extend YouTube's features, but I've noticed that when it's active, the picture-in-picture stops working.
I've changed various settings in the extension, but the only thing that makes PiP work again is to disable it.
Has anyone who uses this extension managed to get picture-in-picture to work?
-
Searching the internet I found a similar report on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1h6wk1o/vivaldi_picture_in_picture_button_not_appearing/
-
@buzzunu
The “Enhancer for YouTube” extension offers PiP on its control bar. That works.
-
@TbGbe It works, but it's not good.
Vivaldi's is far superior.
-
@buzzunu But my point was that PiP in "Enhancer" cannot be disabled - so I believe it overrides/disables Vivaldi PiP.
-
@TbGbe I get the point.
However, for Edge, PiP works normally.
I don't know if it's something I can do here, or if Vivaldi can do something or only the creator of the extension.
Looking at the extension's support, I noticed that unfortunately the support is only for Chrome, FireFox and Edge.
-
@buzzunu Chrome and Edge are both based on chromium - the same as Vivaldi.
Whether that means Vivaldi devs can "do something about PiP" I don't know.
-
@buzzunu Well that is weird.
I just realised that Vivaldi PiP was disabled in my Settings so I enabled it while Enhancer was active.
Restarted Vivaldi and checked a Youtube Video.
When Vivaldi PiP icon appeared I clicked it and it worked.
So maybe you need to toggle that Setting in Vivaldi (with restarts) and check.
-
@TbGbe Yes, I am aware that they are all based on Chromium (except Firefox).
However, it explicitly states that it does not support Brave or Opera, and both are also based on Chromium.
I don't understand, you installed the extension, and it worked with PiP?
Here I did this test of disabling, restarting everything and enabling PiP and it still doesn't appear.
-
@buzzunu said in picture-in-picture(Pip) does not work with “Enhancer for YouTube” extension:
I don't understand, you installed the extension, and it worked with PiP?
No. I have had the Extension installed for some time.
What I had not realised was that Vivaldi PiP was disabled ( Settings/Webpages ).
So I activated PiP in Vivaldi and (after restart) Vivaldi PiP works.
-
@buzzunu I'm frustrated too trying to get the button to appear as well and have so far not been able to find a fix. PiP is already enabled in Vivaldi, so I know it's not that. But an easy workaround is just using the keyboard shortcut
Alt + pto trigger Vivaldi's PiP. I like the convenience of clicking the button but a keyboard shortcut isn't bad either. Hope that helps.