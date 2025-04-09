Hello Vivaldi Team,

I’ve encountered an issue with the microphone on the Duolingo website while using the Vivaldi browser. The microphone doesn’t work at all on Duolingo, even though it works perfectly on other websites (such as online voice recording tools or Google Translate).

I’ve tested the microphone across different sites, and the problem only occurs with Duolingo in Vivaldi. Microphone permissions are correctly set, and I’ve also tried clearing the cache and cookies, but the issue persists.

Steps to reproduce:

Open Vivaldi browser

Go to https://www.duolingo.com

Log in and start a lesson that requires microphone input

Try speaking when prompted

The microphone is not detected or doesn’t record any voice input

Expected behavior:

Vivaldi should allow microphone input on Duolingo, just as it does on other websites.

Actual behavior:

The microphone does not respond when using Duolingo. No voice is detected, and there is no error message shown.

Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (32-bit)

Revision: e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6

Operating System: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3624)

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

JavaScript Engine: V8 13.4.114.21

Microphone permissions: Allowed for Duolingo

Other browsers tested: Microphone works on Duolingo in Chrome and Firefox

Please let me know if any logs or additional details are needed — I’d be happy to provide more information to help resolve the issue.

Thank you very much!