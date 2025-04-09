Microphone not working on Duolingo website in Vivaldi browser
javiersneider
Hello Vivaldi Team,
I’ve encountered an issue with the microphone on the Duolingo website while using the Vivaldi browser. The microphone doesn’t work at all on Duolingo, even though it works perfectly on other websites (such as online voice recording tools or Google Translate).
I’ve tested the microphone across different sites, and the problem only occurs with Duolingo in Vivaldi. Microphone permissions are correctly set, and I’ve also tried clearing the cache and cookies, but the issue persists.
Steps to reproduce:
Open Vivaldi browser
Go to https://www.duolingo.com
Log in and start a lesson that requires microphone input
Try speaking when prompted
The microphone is not detected or doesn’t record any voice input
Expected behavior:
Vivaldi should allow microphone input on Duolingo, just as it does on other websites.
Actual behavior:
The microphone does not respond when using Duolingo. No voice is detected, and there is no error message shown.
Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision: e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6
Operating System: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3624)
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
JavaScript Engine: V8 13.4.114.21
Microphone permissions: Allowed for Duolingo
Other browsers tested: Microphone works on Duolingo in Chrome and Firefox
Please let me know if any logs or additional details are needed — I’d be happy to provide more information to help resolve the issue.
Thank you very much!
@javiersneider can you test with Edge?
(some sites uses special APIs which might work only on chrome and perhaps Edge which is allowed to use them)
Is the same with adblockers disabled on Vivaldi or a guest profile ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@javiersneider said in Microphone not working on Duolingo website in Vivaldi browser:
The Web Speech API is not enabled in Vivaldi and is a cost per use service delivered by Google.
As i know that will not be activated.
I can understand that Vivaldi owners do not want to give money to Google for this.
javiersneider
@DoctorG Thank you!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@javiersneider You are welcome.