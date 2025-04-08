I made this custom CSS for myself to add Arc Browser–like auto-hide functionality for vertical tabs in Vivaldi, but maybe someone else will find it useful too. I tested several similar modifications before, but almost all had some kind of bugs - so I decided to make my own. Tabs slide out of view when not in use, giving a cleaner, more minimal interface. Fully compatible with workspaces. Designed for the tab bar on the left side, but it should also work on the right.

You can get the latest version from my GitHub Gist: https://gist.github.com/Felvesthe/8a13560ed3135ab1fbec2b06a18402da

Preview:

