Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476)

I participate in a Google Group and am set for individual messages. These are received fine when I view them with Vivaldi Mail. However, when I try to reply, Google Groups bounces the message and gives a "nested" error.

When I take these messages via my Gmail account in a web browser, or reply to a message using Thunderbird there is no issue. Only Vivaldi mail is doing this.

The "nested" error is usually seen when the mail system believes there is some kind of continuous loop and stops all interactions. The mail is then returned to sender.

Would adding GoogleGroups.Com to the list of mail lists in the mail settings area correct this? While Google is listed there, GoogleGroups.Com is not.

I use Vivaldi mail quite a bit these days but for any mail list interaction with Google Groups I have to flag the message as unread and wait till I login with a browser or use one of my dedicated mail clients.

Suggestions?