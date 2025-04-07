Unsolved No dropdown to select an alternative search engine
Hi all,
I've changed my preferred search engine to Chat GPT in Vivaldi but want the ability to use Google, Bing or whatever as well. I've seen screen shots with a dropdown menu to select another search engine but can't find anything in settings. What am I missing? Thanks-
yojimbo274064400
@barbls, if Search Field is missing from Address Bar:
- press
⌘+
Eto open Quick Commands dialogue
- type
customize
- select Customize Toolbar from Commands
- drag Search Field* (highlighted below) from dialogue to Address Bar and drop into position
- select Done to close dialogue
- select drop down icon, highlighted below in Search Field
- press
@yojimbo274064400 That did it! Thanks so much!!