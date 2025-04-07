Google suggestions no longer appear.
It used to appear in the past, but suddenly it stopped appearing.
The settings are as below.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DenpaCloud
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%sis the URL.
Why the URL for POST?
URL
{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&{google:originalQueryForSuggestion}{google:prefetchSource}{google:sourceId}{google:contextualSearchVersion}ie={inputEncoding}
検索候補用URL
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
Suggestions are not displayed even if set to .
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DenpaCloud said in Google suggestions no longer appear.:
If you copy this URL into address field and hit Return, what does it show?
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=TEST
I get a file f.txt with content
["TEST",["testosterone","testdaf","testosteron","teste dich","testament","testosterone booster","test leben in deutschland","testicular torsion","testas","testicles","testo","testimonial","testsieger","testerheld","testflight"],["","","","","","","","","","","","","","",""],[],{"google:clientdata":{"bpc":false,"tlw":false},"google:suggestrelevance":[601,600,562,561,560,559,558,557,556,555,554,553,552,551,550],"google:suggestsubtypes":[[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512],[512]],"google:suggesttype":["QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY"],"google:verbatimrelevance":1300}]
For me that prooves that URL for search suggest works.
DenpaCloud
@DoctorG When I typed in the address field, the following text file was output.
["TEST",["test-netconnection","testo","testflight","testicles","testament","testify","testdisk","testimony","test-path","test-netconnection udp","testosterone","testset","testlimit","testimony 意味","testament 意味"],["","","","","","","","","","","","","","",""],[],{"google:clientdata":{"bpc":false,"tlw":false},"google:suggestrelevance":[1250,800,601,600,560,559,558,557,556,555,554,553,552,551,550],"google:suggestsubtypes":[[512],[512,433,131],[512,433,131],[512,433],[512,433],[512,433],[512,433,131],[512,433],[512],[512],[512,433],[512],[512],[512],[512]],"google:suggesttype":["QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY","QUERY"],"google:verbatimrelevance":1300}]