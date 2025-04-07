Add website icon to taskbar
Can someone please help this non-techie with a simple guide to add a Fastmail website icon to my w10 taskbar? Instructions for other websites available but I can't get them to work on Vivaldi. At present I have the Fastmail inbox as a tab on my browser. Posts here refer to browser customisation but I can't find one for the taskbar. One has a method quoting vivaldi://apps but I can't find it.
Vjekoslavkovic54
Ja sam Goran reci te vi meni zašto na alatnoj ttraci Vivaldia nema gum zatamni cijelu površinu Vivaldia ja sam sa Goog play store trgovine morao si skinuti gum zatamni web stranicu a ja bih htio da u buduce Vivaldi Web Browser ima svoj gump da zatamni web stranice