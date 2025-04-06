Solved Horizontal Scrollbar Appears on YouTube
Pesala Ambassador
No matter what webpage zoom or UI zoom I use, I get this scrollbar on YouTube. Hiding the Panel Toolbar makes no difference.
Do you use any addons on YouTube?
@pilis1 Just uBlock Origin.
Hmm... interesting, this issue doesn't happen on my side.
Restarting your browser or clearing your cache didn't help?
@pilis1 Disabling uBlock fixed it. After re-enabling and reloading the page, the scrollbar is still gone.
Good to hear that it got solved ^^