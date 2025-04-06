Yahoo Mail
I have been unable to log in to my Yahoo mail using Vivaldi for the past few weeks. I'm able to go on Safari and Firefox. Any suggestions?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@leonm47 I could not find bug reports internally about this.
To login do you use webmail or is the issue about Vivaldi Mail client?
https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN15241.html
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@leonm47 I'm able to login into yahoo webmails.
Disable adblocker on the site and retry
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
You might need to remove site data too
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/#Delete_data_per_website
Test in a guest profile:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/