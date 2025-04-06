Whenever I open Vivaldi for a few miliseconds you can notice (as I attached a recording) that the animation is a bit broken (at many times, a white window instead of black appears for a milisecond)

https://files.catbox.moe/v45rmu.mp4

From the video attached, here is a GIF in slowmotion to better notice the bug:



Also, the angle in which the startup animation appears isn't a good one, look at Firefox or Chrome, the startup animation comes from the "center" of the screen instead of the left middle corner.

Here are also my PC specs: