Startup animations are buggy.
-
Whenever I open Vivaldi for a few miliseconds you can notice (as I attached a recording) that the animation is a bit broken (at many times, a white window instead of black appears for a milisecond)
https://files.catbox.moe/v45rmu.mp4
From the video attached, here is a GIF in slowmotion to better notice the bug:
Also, the angle in which the startup animation appears isn't a good one, look at Firefox or Chrome, the startup animation comes from the "center" of the screen instead of the left middle corner.
Here are also my PC specs:
Summary Operating System Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 51 °C Rembrandt 6nm Technology RAM 16.0GB Unknown @ 2395MHz (40-39-39-77) Motherboard RB Jimny_RBH (FP7) Graphics Generic PnP Monitor (1920x1080@144Hz) 4095MB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU (Acer Incorporated [ALI]) 41 °C 2048MB ATI AMD Radeon Graphics (Acer Incorporated [ALI]) SLI Disabled CrossFire Disabled Storage 476GB Hitachi HFS512GEJ9X125N (Unknown (SSD)) Optical Drives ELBY CLONEDRIVE SCSI CdRom Device Audio Realtek Audio
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@pilis1 Yes, i caonfirm it at first start on Windows 11.
Depend on GPU settings and speed of hardware.
For me the flash before splashscreen shows up approximately ¼ seconds visible.
-
@pilis1 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@pilis1 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG Hey, thanks for welcoming me ^^
It's good that I'm not alone having this problem.
-
@pilis1 I see this as a sligh flash on my slower Linux office PCs with older Intel GPUs, ans sometimes on my Windows 11 PCs with NVidia GT 710.
-
I do have some quite good hardware, though, it still happens :((
Here are my specs: