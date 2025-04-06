youtube - Sign in so we can see that you are not a bot
Hi
If i try to show any youtube videos, i got the failure - "Sign in so we can see that you are not a bot". After i login sucessful, i can show any video. I cant bypass with this script "YouTube iFrame AdBlocker".
i use Vivaldi V7.3.3635.7 for Windows, no VPN
does anyone have an idea for me ?
Thanks
@3aPKs3l9 Can be caused by Use of
- ad/tracking blocker
- privacy extension changing User-Agent
@DoctorG
i deinstalled uOrigin, but i got the same issue
I use PiHole
Should i turn off PiHole too ?
II do not use it.
Give it a try to disable it.
Do you sue any other DNS server setting? Some DNS servers blocks resolving of some domains.
@DoctorG
i turned of PiHole Docker, and restarted the vivaldi browser again. I got again this warning. I use cloudflare DNS. It works before fine for me. I switched in vivaldi too, to no blocks. Same problem
if i start a alternate browser, i got the same issue
@3aPKs3l9 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Also a VPN or VPN browser extension (like Vivaldi's) can be a cause, @3aPKs3l9.
strangely enough, by use PiHole On, uOrigin off. Its working fine by using a alternativ Browser.
By vivaldi setting after this post here in this forum - e.g.accept all cookies, no blocking, etc. and youtube want again to check im not a bot
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@3aPKs3l9 Seems in your case Youtube has some strange server-sided software which tries to detect bad browsers from some IPs.
Try to login after by clearing some browser data (Ctrl+Shift+Del), clearing Cookies and Cache for All Time, and force reload with Ctrl+F5.
Update
I was logged by youtube/google account. my mistake. Thats why i saw the videos by alternative browser and not by vivaldi.
If i turned of PiHole and/or turnoff/deinstall Ad-blocker, i will be continue blocked by youtube. Since after hours/day, could be then normal.