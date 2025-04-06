Widevine Plugin
-
I have the latest Snapshot version.
I have the Widevine Plugin disabled in the Webpages Settings.
Despite that, the Widevine folder is being recreated in User Data.
Is this something that could happen with a certain web site, or is it a bug?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AllanH The setting does not disable the download of the Widevine plugin, it disables the use of the plugin in websites.
I tested in my 7.4 version and do not see disabling has any effects.
Plays even if disabled, tested at for DRM content:
https://bitmovin.com/demos/drm
https://demo.castlabs.com/#/player/demo?assetId=1533
-
Since I see no reason to update the Widevine component if the Plugin is disabled, I used this registry entry:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Vivaldi]
"ComponentUpdatesEnabled"=dword:00000000
The Widevine folder is no longer being created.