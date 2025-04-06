Vivaldi not working for Norwegian Tv2 play.

403 ERROR and can not login now. Works on all other browsers I have.

Streaming always a problem there, stops all the time. Since I installed Vivaldi a couple of weeks ago I have not been able to use the services there, always problems on Vivaldi browser and only that browser. Usually streaming stopping and freezing all the time and have to restart stream 30-60 times per football match, now can not even log in.

403 ERROR

The request could not be satisfied.

Request blocked. We can't connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.

If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.

Generated by cloudfront (CloudFront)

