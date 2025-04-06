@R0B said in This browser version is no longer supported. Please upgrade to a supported browser.:

will it also get me through longer on this dusty OS

Supermium will allow you to use a pretty recent chromium browser on an outdated OS and will solve the issue about being blocked from sites.

Is basically chromium with a lot of custom patches for older systems to enforce the compatibility. I use it on my XP virtual machine and it works fine.

Firefox, on the other hand, stopped the official support time ago, so you shouldn't use the old ESR 115 version you might still find somewhere.

Said such... is not recommended to use the old OS, but if you really have to..supermium is the better choice.

But you really should upgrade to windows 10/11 or switching to Linux instead.