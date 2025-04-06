This browser version is no longer supported. Please upgrade to a supported browser.
I've been waiting for this to not be an issue assuming its a constant battle to keep up,
"This browser version is no longer supported. Please upgrade to a supported browser."
I see this in gmail, in discourse forums and all to frequently, so I came here and searched it, seriously its not been discussed?
@R0B It was discussed several times, actually. https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
Your OS and vivaldi version is not supported anymore so:
- you will be blocked by more and more sites over the time
- you can't update vivaldi or most any other modern browser on such OS
- you have to upgrade to a newer OS version
- you have to switch OS
- you have to use a supported browser , like supermium.
Ahh, my OS has about caught up to me, nothing can bring the crotchety old man in me out much quite like that subject, I read the link you provided, thank you, found it was dated, full of comments I can relate to, found one that suggested Firefox may get me through longer, the actual link was dead and gone and Firefox is not what we used to trust but I have it for when Vivladi lets me down so I'll learn to rely on it more for now.
I see this supermium is on github, can you explain a bit, will it also get me through longer on this dusty OS?
Supermium will allow you to use a pretty recent chromium browser on an outdated OS and will solve the issue about being blocked from sites.
Is basically chromium with a lot of custom patches for older systems to enforce the compatibility. I use it on my XP virtual machine and it works fine.
Firefox, on the other hand, stopped the official support time ago, so you shouldn't use the old ESR 115 version you might still find somewhere.
Said such... is not recommended to use the old OS, but if you really have to..supermium is the better choice.
But you really should upgrade to windows 10/11 or switching to Linux instead.
greybeard Ambassador
Funny thing I was not able to use Vivaldi since Feb. or March not May. My old fruit fone will only go to 15.something and would not let me install the new version of the day.
Perhaps because I was on TestFlight(?).
No idea, I use a laptop, their reasoning for phones was odd but that was the link I followed
I'll check it out thanks, I had some google free fake version but may have removed it as I don't see it, and I did see the same alert in Firefox when logged out so that's not going to do anything, I'll hold out as long as I can with whatever works I guess, dread any new PC/OS
@R0B, try with Windows X-Lite, it's free and it works on old PC and so you can use the last Vivaldi. It's an Windows optimized custom build, without the M$ restrictions, spy- and bloatware.
Welcome Everyone! - I'm James (FBConan), the founder and developer of Windows X-Lite and Phoenix LiteOS.
• Our optimized Windows builds are designed to enhance performance, privacy, stability and control, lower resource use, improve responsiveness, and run on virtually any PC, old or new.
Video how it works
https://youtu.be/h0gldFWnoN0
I'll absolutely check into it, thank you,
sorry I don't keep up, no future for here?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@R0B Newer Vivaldi will not support old OSs. And there is no compatibility mode in Vivaldi code to run on a old Windows 7/8.
ohhh the irony
ahh, last is in previous, not final, got it
But none for 7 64?
-
@R0B, yes it do, that are the WinX versions not the versions where it must be installed. If you have an old PC with W7 wher you can't update yo W10/11 official you can do it with these WX10/11 do. They don'y have the MS restrictions with save boot and blabla. WX11 only need that the CPU supports SSE4.2 (all after 2011). They provide a test tool for it (CPU-Z).