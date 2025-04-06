Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors
-
I am having trouble with email. I tried setting it up again after giving up in frustration and I got the same lot of errors that have been plaguing me from the start.
I would be very very grateful if anyone can suggest anything I can do? My logs are attached - but I can make head nor tail of them!
Thank you.
Amro.
Copy of my logs:
20:29:38.121 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274273
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)
at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274261)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233785)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222404
22:32:10.028 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274273
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)
at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274261)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233785)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222404
22:36:08.166 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
-
@iamamro Is this your Vivaldi community mail account?
If yes, you need some reputation to get unlocked by the system. If your forum posts are upvoted, you use Vivaldi Sync contniously and you participate in Vivaldi Social, you could get a mail after 1-2 weeks that your account is unlocked.
-
Yes it is! Oh that doesn't sound hopeful. Fingers crossed I guess. I hope the post gets upvoted.
Sorry for asking such basic questions. Thank you for letting me know how/if it might be fixed.
Amro
@DoctorG said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
@iamamro Is this your Vivaldi community mail account?
If yes, you need some reputation to get unlocked by the system. If your forum posts are upvoted, you use Vivaldi Sync contniously and you participate in Vivaldi Social, you could get a mail after 1-2 weeks that your account is unlocked.
-
@iamamro Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@iamamro which is your mail provider?
Have you tried if mail works fine in a new profile ?
Which is the setting for check mail ?
The socket closed might be not blocking as long the mail arrives
-
Vivaldi as far as I know.
Thanks - I will try that.
Thank you very much!
Amro
@Hadden89 said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
@iamamro which is your mail provider?
Have you tried if mail works fine in a new profile ?
Which is the setting for check mail ?
The socket closed might be not blocking as long the mail arrives
-
Thanks for all the help. I have decided to close down my vivaldi.net email … I am baffled and it appears that my on to a hiding to nothing.
Thanks for your help.
Amro
-
@iamamro said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
Vivaldi as far as I know.
If it is a vivaldi webmail account, as DocG said, you need to build up the reputation before being able to send/receive mails.
You can also try to access the account via webmail. If un-allowed you still need to build up reputation.
-
Thanks - I understood that. I had access many moons ago but I messed up my settings.
Thank you for your help!
Amro
@Hadden89 said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
@iamamro said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
Vivaldi as far as I know.
If it is a vivaldi webmail account, as DocG said, you need to build up the reputation before being able to send/receive mails.
You can also try to access the account via webmail. If un-allowed you still need to build up reputation.
-
@iamamro said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
Sorry for asking such basic questions.
No problem. You are welcome.
Thank you for letting me know how/if it might be fixed.
We are here to help
-
derDay Supporters
I have to say, that I have been getting these errors since the beginning of using vivaldi mail
but since everything works and all mails arrive, it doesn't bother me any more
-
@derDay same.. I just end up to disable mail logs (my accounts are also on phone so I check "connectivity" from there)
-
That's interesting to know.
Fingers crossed my mail will begin to work
@derDay said in Mail errors - specifically it seems "imap" errors:
I have to say, that I have been getting these errors since the beginning of using vivaldi mail
but since everything works and all mails arrive, it doesn't bother me any more
-
@Hadden89 Thanks.