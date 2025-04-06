I am having trouble with email. I tried setting it up again after giving up in frustration and I got the same lot of errors that have been plaguing me from the start.

I would be very very grateful if anyone can suggest anything I can do? My logs are attached - but I can make head nor tail of them!

Thank you.

Amro.

Copy of my logs:

20:29:38.121 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274273

at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)

at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274261)

at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233785)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222404

22:32:10.028 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274273

at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)

at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274261)

at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233785)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222404

22:36:08.166 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!